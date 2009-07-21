See "Salud!"

The award-winning documentary Salud! is being given a free screening at the Bay View Library on Thursday. While the film highlights Cubas remarkable health care system, including its free medical school (which accepts low-income American students who cant afford med school here), it also features the work of Honduran Dr. Luther Castillo, who graduated from Havanas Latin American Medical School.
Dr. Castillo returned to Honduras after graduating and worked with local indigenous people. In 2007, he was named the Honduran Doctor of the Year by Rotary Internationals Tegucigalpa chapter. Recently, Dr. Castillo was named director of International Cooperation in the Honduran Foreign Ministry.
But since the coup, Dr. Castillos life has been at risk.
Here are the details of the screening:
Thursday, July 23, 2009, 6:30pm, at the Bay View Library
2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee
Free & open to the public
The screening is sponsored by the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners, 793-1134; and the Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba.