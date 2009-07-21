See "Salud!"

The award-winning documentary Salud! is being given a free screening at the Bay View Library on Thursday. While the film highlights Cubas remarkable health care system, including its free medical school (which accepts low-income American students who cant afford med school here), it also features the work of Honduran Dr. Luther Castillo, who graduated from Havanas Latin American Medical School.

Dr. Castillo returned to Honduras after graduating and worked with local indigenous people. In 2007, he was named the Honduran Doctor of the Year by Rotary Internationals Tegucigalpa chapter. Recently, Dr. Castillo was named director of International Cooperation in the Honduran Foreign Ministry.

But since the coup, Dr. Castillos life has been at risk.

Here are the details of the screening:

Thursday, July 23, 2009, 6:30pm, at the Bay View Library

2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

Free & open to the public

The screening is sponsored by the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners, 793-1134; and the Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba.