Sen. Shilling Calls Out Wisconsin's "Dark Store" Loophole

For the last decade Wisconsin taxpayers have complained about a loophole in state law that allows big box retailers to drastically lower their property taxes by basing their assessments on the value of vacant buildings nearby. In the face of strong opposition from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, a bipartisan bill to close the so-called "dark store loophole" failed to reach the Assembly or Senate floors for a vote last year, and when Senate Democrats forced the issue again last week, they were once again denied a vote.

On Friday, Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) responded with a scathing op-ed, writing that "wealthy corporations have rigged the system and taxpayers are left footing the bill" and vowing to continue her push to close the loophole.

Shilling sent her column to media outlets around the state. You can read it in its entirety below.