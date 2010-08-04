Sheriff David Clarke Raises Funds from Rich, Suburban Republicans

Say what you want about Sheriff David Clarke but he’s got bank.

According to his latest campaign finance forms, Clarke raised $49,428 since January and spent a mere $10,330. That leaves him with $91,635 ($32,000 of which is personal loan from 2004).

So who’s giving to the sheriff? His biggest donors include lots of folks who cannot vote for himwealthy folks who don’t live in Milwaukee County and therefore cannot cast a ballot for the alleged Democrat, a darling of the tea party circuit (here and here).

According to his latest campaign finance reports, here are some of the prominent Republicans and conservative businesspeople who are among his biggest supportersbut not Milwaukee County residents:

David and Jane Frank, Germantown residents: $1,000

John Shiely, Elm Grove resident and CEO of Briggs & Stratton: $1,000

Tim Michels, Hartland resident: $1,500

Rich Meeusen, Pewaukee resident, head of Badger Meeter: $550

Gordon Boucher, Oconomowoc resident: $250

Mary Stitt, GOP fundraiser and Pt. Washington resident: $250

JJ Ziegler, husband of conservative, ethically challenged Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, resident of West Bend: $500

Russ Darrow of West Bend: $250

Dennis Kuester, Madison resident and chair of M&I Bank: $250

Well, what do you know? Some Milwaukee County residents also happen to support the sheriff. What’s fascinating is that they’re conservative or Republicans, too:

George Mitchell, school voucher champion: $500

Rick Graber, former head of the Wisconsin GOP and current Scott Walker booster: $250

Margaret Farrow, former Republican lieutenant governor: $250

Howard Fuller, school voucher champion: $250

Fred Luber, chair of Super Steel: $500

Deborah McGriff, school voucher champion: $250

And the PACs that support the sheriff aren’t all that moderate, either:

Concerned Realtors Committee: $1,500

Curt Gielow for Mayor Committee: $250

Alliance of Bankers for WI: $250

Yeah, that Democratic sheriff. He really knows how to energize his base. Too bad his biggest backers will be voting in the Republican primary and won’t be able to cast a ballot for him as an alleged Democrat.

UPDATE: And then there are the Sheriff's anonymous supporters -- like the dude who just called me a few minutes ago, from a "private" number, who asked why the Shepherd is full of socialists, why we're racist, and informing me that Clarke's opponent, Chris Moews, is Jewish, and that I'm Jewish, too, and only support Jews. Oh, and that I'm racist and socialist -- again. Lovely, hey?