Sheriff Debate on Sunday at Voces de la Frontera

This sounds great. The immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera will host a bilingual candidate forum for the candidates for Milwaukee County Sheriff, Democrat Christopher Moews and Republican Steven Duckhorn. Sheriff David Clarke has declined the invitation. The event is sponsored by Voces, the Milwaukee Spanish Center and MICAH and it will be moderated by Patricia Gomez, host of ¡Adelante!

Here are the details:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 29

Time: Noon

Location: Voces de la Frontera, 1027 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee