Sick: Walker-Kleefisch Want to Deny You Access to Affordable Health Care

Just who, exactly, are Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch trying to appeal to?

These so-called Christians have confirmed, yet again, that they are morally bankrupt.



Theie latest stunt is “Takeover,” a new campaign ad in which Kleefisch direly warns about the dangers of a “government takeover of health care.”



Now, I know that the viewer is supposed to trust Kleefisch when she gets shivers up her spine when thinking about the horrors of people actually being able to access affordable health care.



After all, she just was treated for a tumor.



But Kleefisch neglects to mention that:





Her husband is a state employee and the Kleefisch family is on a private insurance plan that is going to be very similar to the private insurance plans that even more Wisconsin families will have access to once the state exchanges are set up. It’s not a government takeover of health care.



Kleefisch is self-employed, yet does not receive health care through her “employer,” Rebecca Kleefisch Enterprises, Inc. Yet under “ObamaCare,” as conservatives love to call it, she’d get a tax credit THIS YEAR if she provided health care.

Kleefisch now has a pre-existing condition and we all know that insurers love to deny coverage to folks like her. But, thankfully, the new reforms will make denial of coverage illegal.

Kleefisch’s husband Joel, a state representative, voted against a bill that requires private insurers to cover colorectal cancer screeningsthe same type of screenings that helped to save his wife’s life. Fortunately, Democrats passed the bill and Gov. Doyle signed it into law in May. So much for the wonders of the free market.

Walker-Kleefisch support cutting BadgerCare, which is a wildly popular health care program that serves 400,000 mostly working but low-income individuals who either can’t afford employer-provided health care or their employerlike Rebecca Kleefisch Enterprises, Inc.doesn’t provide health care.

So much for those Christian values.