Startup Milwaukee Week Releases 2018 Schedule

For the last two years, Milwaukee Startup Week has been a week-long series of events bringing Milwaukee’s tech and startup community together for networking and learning, with a goal of furthering the region’s startup ecosystem. This year, the event is back with a slight name change, Startup Milwaukee Week.

Even with a new name, the mission remains the same. This year’s programming includes more than 50 events led by more than 40 local community groups. One new addition to this year’s Startup Milwaukee Week is a “diversity track” that includes networking events focused on bringing in a wide-range of Milwaukeeans into the tech and startup community.

“We think that for Milwaukee to be a strong startup hub, and just a stronger community in general, we need to make sure that our tech and startup community is diverse and inclusive of people that actually look like Milwaukee,” said Matt Cordio, co-founder and president of Startup Milwaukee Week.

Key Startup Milwaukee Week events are listed below:

Startup Milwaukee: State of Milwaukee's Startup Ecosystem: Monday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m.The event will feature a town hall-type discussion with leaders from startups, venture capital and economic development groups about the state of Milwaukee’s startup ecosystem.

Startup Milwaukee Showcase: Monday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m.Dozens of startups from 15 of the region's top accelerators and entrepreneurship training programs will demo their products. Participating groups include BizStarts, gener8tor, Launch MKE, The Water Council, Young Enterprising Society and WERCbench Labs.

NEWaukee Speaker Crawl: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.A unique take on the typical speaker series, participants move around throughout the event and hear from a diverse lineup of speakers about pertinent city issues and tips for personal and professional growth.

88nine x Capitol Records Hackathon: November 10-1188Nine Radio Milwaukee has joined forces with Capitol Records for a hackathon that will take place at the brand-new Cream City Labs inside Northwestern Mutual. Developers, designers and musicians are invited to generate ideas for music discovery, music distribution and connecting fans with their favorite artists.

For a full list of Startup Milwaukee Week events click here.