State Fair Chaos: Who's to Blame?

So, who's to blame for last night's chaos at the State Fair?
Depends on which media outlet is doing the reporting.
WISN-TV, blaming “young people”:
FOX News 6/WITI, blaming a large and unruly crowd:
JSonline, targeting “large groups of youth”:
And then there's WTMJ, whose coverage will no doubt drive the conversation:
There's much more of this if you can bear it.
I'm sure that WTMJ will be playing this on an endless loop, just like they rehash and exploit any negative story about young black kids. Eric, the war vet who claimed the chaos was “100% racial,” is getting a lot of play in WTMJ's tweets this morning.
Now, I'm not saying that beating up people is an OK thing to do. Clearly it's not.
I'm not saying that it's wrong to point out that the instigators of last night's violence are primarily black, if that's indeed what happened.
But WTMJ's overtly race-baiting reporting is what they do, time and time again, exploiting the city's (and region's) racial tensions for ratings. And it's sickening.
I'm also waiting for the pro-concealed carry folks to come out of the woodwork to claim that none of this would have happened if fair-goers could pack heat. If you ask me, instead of a handful of people going to the hospital, concealed weapons just would have escalated the violence.
Authorities are going to hold a news conference momentarily, so we'll see what they have to say.
