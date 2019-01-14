Summit Teaches Milwaukee Youth about Perils of Human Trafficking

× Expand Chandra Cooper, executive director and founder of Grateful Girls Inc., began the summit three years ago.

A 2018 report estimated that 340 young adults and children in Milwaukee were victims of sex trafficking from 2013 to 2016. The Medical College of Wisconsin report found that of those 340, 97% were female and 65% were African American. This number is far too high for Chandra Cooper, who started an initiative three years ago to teach Milwaukee youth about the perils of human trafficking.

Cooper, the executive director and founder of Grateful Girls Inc., a non-profit providing resources and counseling for young girls in Milwaukee, said there are workshops and summits for adults regarding human trafficking, but nothing for children. “There’s nothing for kids, but they're the targets and they are becoming the victims,” she said. “So, I said we need to do something just for kids.”

Around 40 Milwaukee youth attended the “Stay Out The Game 101 Youth Summit” Saturday at the Northside YMCA. The summit included workshops, speakers, educational sessions and even a self-defense class for the children.

17-year-old Mya Preston said she didn't know how serious sex trafficking was before the event. “This can bring girls together and help then find positive friends and someone to be around,” she said.

The summit was open to any child ages 10 to 17. Summit organizers reached out to children through social media and community organizations across the city. Attendees were treated to a free lunch and breakfast and a performance from local artist Saint Miguel.

72 Counties

It’s been seven years since the Milwaukee County Human Trafficking Task Force released their final recommendations regarding this issue. Cooper believes that not enough people are aware of the severity of the situation. “Statistics show that in the 72 counties in Wisconsin, it’s in every county,” she said. “You should know what it looks like, what it smells like and how to protect yourself.”

April Bentley, a Milwaukee citizen who has endured years of human and sex trafficking, spoke at the event. Bentley is the author of a book that chronicles her ordeals titled Don't Rush to get Old. “When people look at ‘survivors’ that’s all they see...but there’s so much more to them,” she said.

Bentley was just 14-years-old when she was lured into the trade by a close friend of hers. She subsequently suffered for years, and now speaks to youth across the area about her story. “When our children are informed, it creates a safe place which in turn will positively impact the community as a whole,” she said, adding that solving the human trafficking issue will take the entire community working together. “Everyone should do their part to keep our children safe and educated about the dangers lurking around every corner.”

Chauntel McKenzie, an executive administrator with Grateful Girls Inc., said the event also taught children about self-love, and staying safe in unsafe environments. “Knowledge is power,” she said. “As much as we can inform the youth as to what is happening in our streets, the stronger they can be to identify when there is a threat.”