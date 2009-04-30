Swine Flu Update

Gov. Jim Doyle has just declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. This doesnt mean that the swine flu is rampant in our state, although five probable cases have shown up in Wisconsin. The governor's declaration allows the state Department of Health Services to take more aggressive measures to prevent and monitor the flu where it appears, or if it appears.

A good, official resource is that states ominously named "Pandemic Information for Wisconsin" website. (You can also call 2-1-1 for more information.)

Youll find loads of information about the flu as well as some common-sense ways to prevent becoming infected: wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and avoid hanging out with people who are sick. If you do have flu-like symptoms, call your health care provider. Stay at home if you feel ill and you dont need to be out and about.

That said, it looks like the May 1 rally for immigrants rights is still on as of this writing. We all take seriously the health risks presented by the swine flu and our highest priority is the well being of our communities and neighbors. Neither the Surgeon General's office nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called for the postponement or cancelation of public events such as baseball or basketball games, festivals or concerts. They have also not called for the use of face masks or respirators at such events, the organizers said in a statement.

If you have questions about the rally, contact Voces de la Frontera at 643-1620 or www.vdlf.org.