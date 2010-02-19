Let’s Talk About Pot: A "Grass Roots Evening" of Medical Marijuana discussion at UW-Waukesha

Want to jumpstart the effort to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin?

Then join the supporters of the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at UW-Waukesha, Room N133.

The forum will include state Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Mark Pocan (the bill’s sponsors), as well as the bill’s namesake, Jacki Rickert, and Gary Storck of Is My Medicine Legal Yet?

It’s presented by the UW-Waukesha Students for a Democratic Society and the popular Facebook medical cannabis advocacy group, Wisconsin Residents for Assembly Bill 554.

Singer-songwriter Rick Harris will perform "Legal Medicine Blues," which has become the theme song for MMJ advocates in Wisconsin.

Note from the organizers: The event is free but seating is limited to 178 seats, so arrive early. Doors are at 6, and the event is scheduled for 7-9. A Q&A session will follow the speeches, time permitting. UW-Waukesha is located at 1500 N. University Drive in Waukesha. For more info visit IMMLY.org or JRMMA.org or call (608) 301-5665.