The Taxing Tea Party

Well, the tea party crowd got what they wanted, I guess. Media attention and the announcement from Tommy that he’s not going to run.

So predictable.

Cory Liebmann over at Eye on Wisconsin has awesome insight on why the tea partiers weren’t happy that Thompson crashed their shindig.

And it looks like Feingold won’t have much trouble knocking out whichever Republican winds up on the general election ballot.

And about that “grassroots movement thing… Politico shows, once again, how political strategists are using the tea partiers for their own needslike $4 million paid by the tea party PAC to the political consultants that set it up.