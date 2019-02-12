The Hop Now Has Real-Time Tracking Data

× Expand Photo Courtesy of The Hop

Especially on a snowy day like today, riders of The Hop will be pleased to learn that they can now track the streetcar in real time on their mobile devices.

A screenshot of The Hop's M-Line in the TranLoc app

The Hop announced today via social media that it has partnered with TransLoc, a transit technology solutions company owned by Ford, to integrate real-time vehicle information into its mobile app and website. Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download here. You can visit the website here.

The app will likely continue to evolve as time goes on. “We’re still in the early stages of rolling out this real-time solution and will continue working to add additional amenities and monitor the system’s accuracy,” Jeff Polenske, Department of Public Works Commissioner, said in a statement. “But given the inclement weather we’re experiencing we wanted to get this asset into the hands of our riders as quickly as possible.”

Once in the app, users will select City of Milwaukee as their location and filter to see the M-Line. Along with a real-time map of the route, the app also provides an estimated arrival time to the stop closest to the user.