The Sherman Phoenix Entrepreneurial Hub is Open and Thriving

Owners of businesses at the newly opened Sherman Phoenix choose not to dwell on the uprising that occurred years ago in Milwaukee that created the vision for the building where they are currently located. They focus on the future of the community and how they can build a better and healthier place to live and work. This is very apparent when you talk to Trueman McGee, the owner of Funky Fresh Spring Rolls—a business located in the main lobby of the space.

“I don’t think there’s anything in the city where you can go and you can find over 20 thriving businesses of color,” he said. “It’s such a team effort and it’s going to be nothing but good for the community.”

The Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) has been open since Friday, Nov. 30. It took about two years and $4 million of support from city, state and individuals, but now the space, which used to house the BMO Harris Bank that burned down during the Sherman Park uprising, contains 29 businesses.

You can find a coffee shop, vegan restaurant, ice cream parlor, barbershop, nail salon, yoga studio and even a gourmet popcorn vendor at the space. Zuri Finlayson, a manager at Shindig Coffee, has lived in Milwaukee her whole life. She is excited that something like the Sherman Phoenix came along. “I think it brings it back to what the community is supposed to be about,” she said. “Us building each other up rather than tearing each other down.”

The building is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, but some businesses have different hours. There is a main lobby with seating and space for meetings and events, as well as an upper and lower level, along with a mezzanine.

The idea was spearheaded by developers JoAnne Johnson-Sabir and Juli Kaufmann. It began as a response to the Sherman Park uprising. The development still needs $150,000 to meet its fundraising goal.

“All of us have created a sense of pride and place… a place where any tribe can feel loved,” said Johnson-Sabir. “Our community has called for this and now we need support from each person to ensure the financial and energetic success of the Sherman Phoenix.”

Cedric Gardner is a Milwaukee citizen who chose to support the idea behind the Sherman Phoenix. He has been to the space multiple times. He usually buys a coffee or tea and plays chess with his friends. “It’s not just about the uprising, but more so about the fact that spaces like this are needed in all communities,” he said. “I don’t think about the negatives that took place, but rather continue to push past the adversity and make sure we have positivity all the time.”

Milwaukee citizens Angela Mallett and Meshika Stewart decided to open up their business at the space after Mallett met with Johnson-Sabir months ago while Mallett was still living in Nashville. HoneyBee Sage Wellness and Apothecary is located in a renovated bank vault within the building. They are looking to expand their business in 2019.

“The community has been very responsive so far,” said Stewart. “Having something in close proximity of African American businesses is very encouraging.”

