Thousands March to Bring Attention to Impact of Immigration Enforcement in Waukesha

Organizer Germán Sanchez helps rally thousands of protestors at a march to stop the 287(g) program from beginning in Waukesha County.

Thousands of demonstrators marched throughout Waukesha for over an hour Tuesday morning to protest the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office’s final approval to enact certain immigration laws. Sheriff Eric Severson signed the 287(g) program last March.

Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee non-profit organization focused on organizing community members to expand workers’ rights, planned the protest. The march made its way through downtown Waukesha, ending at the Waukesha County Courthouse. Organizers of the march, titled “Day Without Latinxs and Immigrants,” asked others to participate by not attending school or work to show the importance of immigrants within a community.

The 287(g) program is a controversial law that allows local and state law enforcement entities to enact certain immigration laws. In a press release, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said that the Department would begin training on June 18. The Department would work in accordance with the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in order to “help them transfer illegal aliens into their custody from county jails,” according to the press release.

Thousands marched at the protest, which was organized by Voces de la Frontera.

“What’s happening is just not right,” said Manuel Santos of the Latino Democrats of Waukesha County. “Our contributions are immense. Not only financially, but also cultural contributions. We help the nation be more diverse.”

“The whole county, every person has to know how important we are for the economy,” said Germán Sanchez, an organizer of the march. “We pay taxes. As soon as you take workers out you’ll have problems for the economy.”

Many families were present at the march, carrying children in walkers and strollers. Many marchers also carried signs that said “Stop attacking immigrant families,” and “Keep families together.”

Many families showed their support, as they say the 287(g) program, which gives immigration enforcement rights to local law enforcement, will tear apart families.

Aaron, an immigrant father, moved to Milwaukee from Waukesha six years ago because he didn't feel safe in Waukesha County. He doesn’t support the 287(g) program because he feels like it will tear families apart. “We want to be equal,” said Aaaron. “We have to keep fighting. We cannot drop the towel.”

Several protesters spoke about why they don’t agree with the law at the Waukesha County Courthouse, including a student from Riverside University High School in Milwaukee.

“If we don’t stop 287(g) my family could be the next family to be torn apart. If it affects one, it affects us all.”