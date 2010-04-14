Tommy and the Tea Party

So apparently former Gov. Tommy Thompson is going to speak at tomorrow’s tea party in Madison and make a very special announcement.

And that announcement, I predict, is not going to be that he’s going to run for US Senate.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Tommy’s not going to run. His friends don't think he'll do it, either.

Tommy’s dithering may generate big headlines and lots of blog hits and for the local media, but it’s not going to result in a campaign.

Think about it: Tommy’s speaking at the tea party on Tax Day.

Do you really think that the tea party crowd would rally ‘round the ex-gov because of his frugality in office? Because of his work as Bush’s head of health and human services? Because he’s such a great corporate board member?

Don’t think so. In fact, I can’t think of a worse venue for him.

No, Tommy will be at the tea party because he wants to be relevant (and his former campaign staffer, Mark Block, is heading it).

For conservatives, the tea party is where it’s at. GOP politicians have to show up to prove their bona fides, take a few swipes at “socialists” and “big guvmint” and pose for holy pictures. They have to kiss the ring if they want to run for office.

But Tommy? Don’t think it’s a natural fit. Tommy was already out before the tea party was in. And I don’t think they really want him.

No, what the tea party crowd wants is some sort of magical hot tub that will deliver them to some fictional past where slave labor didn’t mean “diddly” to the confederacy, no one took a dime from the government and Tommy was a natural brunette.

He’ll show up because the press will be at the tea party. But he’s not gonna run.