Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight.

“From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's historic protests.

Jeremy Booth and Kelsey Kaufmann were studying in Cairo when the protests took place. Kelly Todd and Nichali Ciaccio were in Kurdish Iraq during an unreported uprising. Mariam Ismail took part in the Tahrir Square demonstrations that led to the downfall of Hosni Mubarak.

The talkback will be held tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at Cream City Collectives, 723 E. Clarke St. It's free and open to the public.

PHOTO: Ramy Raoof