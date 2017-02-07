Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees

Take some time out tonight to support our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. A broad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., at Carmen High School of Science and Technology auditorium, 1712 S. 32nd St.

Per the press release, speakers will include refugees from Africa, Asia, Central America and the Middle East as well as various religious leaders, legal experts and more. A candlelight vigil will be held at the end of the program as a sign of solidarity and support for the defenseless seeking safe harbor and in the defense of human dignity.

Scheduled speakers include Raul Ortiz, child refugee, Honduras; May Vang, Ph.D., Hmong refugee, Laos; Regina Bakala, one-time refugee, Democratic Republic of Congo; Susie Fono, Holocaust survivor; Angela Lang, ACLU of Wisconsin; and elected officials, faith leaders, civil rights advocates and service providers.

Sponsoring organizations include: ACLU of Wisconsin, Centro Hispano-Milwaukee, Felmers O. Chaney Advocacy Board, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, JCRC of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, LULAC of Wisconsin, MA’RUF Milwaukee, NAACP Milwaukee Branch, Pan-African Community Association, Refugee Congress, Sam and Helen Stahl Center for Jewish Studies at UW-Milwaukee, United Community Center (UCC), Voces de la Frontera.

If you can’t make it tonight, the coalition will stream the video on the event’s Facebook page.