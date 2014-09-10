Tonight: Public Meeting on O’Donnell Park Sale

​JOINTNIGHT HEARING OF PARKS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEES TO BE HELD

ONPROPOSED SALE OF O’DONNELL PARK ON SEPTEMBER 10

PublicMeeting Designed to Get Maximum Testimony From Milwaukee County Residents on

Proposed Saleto Northwestern Mutual

A joint publichearing of the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks, Energy and EnvironmentCommittee, and the Economic and Community Development Committee on the proposedsale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual will be held at 6:30 p.m. onWednesday, September 10 at the Downtown Transit Center Harbor Lights Room, 909E. Michigan Street.

“I hope people willget the facts before they develop opinions,” said Supervisor Patricia Jursik,chairwoman of the Economic and Community Development Committee. “This is achance for the public to hear the offer from Northwestern Mutual and determinewhat they believe is the best for Milwaukee County.”

Supervisor GerryBroderick, chairman of the Parks, Energy and Environment Committee, said he waseager to hear from Milwaukee County residents about the proposed sale.

“I’m looking formaximum public input,” Broderick said. “We want to know what our constituentsthink, not the special interest groups, on the potential sale of O’DonnellPark.”

The committees willhear a brief description of the proposal by Teig Whaley-Smith, Director ofEconomic Development and a report by Comptroller Scott Manske before takingpublic comment.