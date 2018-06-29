Trump Breaks Ground at Foxconn as Protests Continue

× Expand Approximately 100 individuals marched to the Mount Pleasant Village Hall to protest Foxconn.

President Donald Trump broke ground on Foxconn’s new manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant Thursday. Simultaneously, protesters called for transparency and honesty concerning the state’s and village’s handling of the $10 billion factory.

Governor Scott Walker was joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan and many other local and state officials at the campus, which began construction last spring. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he is excited for the economic impact, as some say Foxconn will deliver 13,000 new jobs to the area.

“Once the cranes are in the air and thousands of good paying jobs begin to get paid, there will be a lot of people with egg on their face who have been so negative about this whole project,” said Vos. “I’m really optimistic about this project.”

President Trump broke ground at the new Foxconn manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant Thursday.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason was also excited about the groundbreaking. “Racine is a manufacturing, middle class town... we build things in Racine,” he Mason. “We lost a lot of manufacturing jobs the last generation, so today gives us the chance to rebuild the middle class for the 21st century.”

‘Blighted’

However, just five miles away at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, protestors were saying that Foxconn could destroy the environment and cost people their homes. Kim Mahoney lives in Area 1 of the development. She said that her and her family could move, but they believe they are getting low appraisal offers from the village for their home.

The Village of Mount Pleasant defined the area where Foxconn will be located as “blighted” earlier in June, in order to use eminent domain to acquire any land from holdouts in the area. Mahoney says she and her husband finished work on their new home just months before they found out Foxconn was coming to town.

“We are going to keep attending meetings and try to keep them honest, but that's kind of hard because they do so much behind closed doors,” said Mahoney. “They are just so arrogant about it.”

Kim Mahoney (middle) and her family say the Village of Mount Pleasant is not offering them enough for their property which is located within the Foxconn development area.

Vos said he hopes the village board will not have to use eminent domain to acquire additional holdouts. “I have sympathy for my constituents who are being displaced,” he said. “I would certainly never want to push people off, which is why I said we should do it through the negotiation process, and not use eminent domain when we can.”

Lake Michigan and Foxconn

Another issue protesters focused on was the fact that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved the diversion of 7 million gallons of water per day for Mount Pleasant to use for Foxconn. However, Foxconn announced last week that they would install a $30 million zero liquid discharge system, to ease these concerns.

Mark Denning is a member of the Oneida, Mohican and multiple other Native American tribes. He spoke to a crowd of approximately 100 protesters at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall late Thursday about the importance of protecting Lake Michigan.

“We are a part of this earth. We work for earth and we endeavor to preserve her. We are here to speak for the water because she cannot speak for herself,” said Denning.

Vos also spoke to those concerns at the groundbreaking, mentioning the fact that Chicago can withdraw up to 2.1 billion gallons of water from Lake Michigan per day.

“In Wisconsin, we have already seen Foxconn dramatically reduce the amount of water that they will take from Lake Michigan,” said Vos. “It’s going to go back cleaner than when it came out, so for environmentalists who are concerned, this should be an example of how it can be done in an environmentally friendly way.”