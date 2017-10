×

Please join us in for the Statewide Day of Prayer for Compassion, all day on Tuesday, March 23, 2010, and at the Capitol from 12-1 p.m. for the ceremony and 1-3 p.m. for our tables and exhibits. The Prayer for Compassion Ceremony from 12-1 will include speakers including state and local clergy, medical cannabis patient/advocates and others.



More information: Is My Medicine Legal YET? IMMLY.org & JRMMA.org, Wisconsin NORML WINORML.org, MadisonNORML.org.



What are you doing tomorrow? Are you joining advocates of medical marijuana in a statewide Day of Compassion?Here are the details from the organizers:If you can’t make it to Madison, how about doing something to advance the cause? Are you going to pray, meditate or make a call to your legislators? The clock is ticking….