Two Years After His Fatal Shooting, Jay Anderson's Family is Still Hoping for Justice

× Expand Jay Anderson’s parents (Linda and Jay Sr.) are still pushing for justice.

Jay Anderson Sr. has had to live with the reality that his son is never coming back. He has had to live with the reality that his son’s daughter Jaelyn will never have her dad to push her on the swing or tuck her into bed. He has had to live with the reality that the Wauwatosa police officer who shot and killed his son is still out there on the streets. “It seemed like it was yesterday… it’s something you’ll never get over,” he said.

His son, Jay Anderson, was fatally shot and killed by a Wauwatosa police officer on June 23, 2016. Last Saturday, two years to the day of his fatal death, his family and friends gathered to release balloons at Madison Park (the location of the shooting), and to cook out at Lindsay Park, in celebration of his life. Jay would have been 27.

“Your kids are supposed to bury you, you aren’t supposed to bury your kids,” said Linda Anderson, Jay’s mother. She said faith and therapy have helped her through the difficult times. “He’s not here and I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”

× Expand Jay Anderson would have been 27-years-old.

Jay was sleeping in his car in Madison Park early the morning of June 23, 2016, when Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah approached him. After saying he saw a gun in the car, Mensah ordered Jay to put his hands up. Mensah shot Anderson six times after he believed Anderson was reaching for his gun. His actions were deemed to be in self-defense.

Linda Anderson says that city officials, including Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, knew little about her son’s case when she met with them regarding the incident.

“They didn't even read up on the case,” Linda said. “There were so many loopholes, and they didn't care. Someone even asked, ‘Was the window broken out,’ and I said ‘You don't know, you didn't read the case?’ I was so irritated because they didn't even read anything.”

Jay Sr. said he simply wants justice for his son. He said he wants more police training and supervision to prevent officers from making deadly mistakes.

“He could have pulled my son out of that car, besides just executing him like that. He shot in fear for his life… he (Jay) was pushing back up his hands… It’s a head banging situation. You'll be banging your head against the wall, trying to figure this out,” he said.

Anderson’s family tried to stay positive Saturday, saying they have received support from multiple community organizations. Others used the day to recall their favorite memories from Jay. Natasha Sharie Johnson, Jay’s sister, recalled Jay’s sense of humor and love for others.

“He was always a big kidder...he was also very protective of me. My 25th birthday, we all went out together. He had all his friends block me into a corner,” she said, while laughing. “He had a big wall around me and he said ‘you just dance and look cute.’”

× Expand Jay Anderson Sr. pushes his granddaughter Jaelyn on a swing at a memorial event in honor of Jay Anderson (Jaelyn’s father), who was shot and killed by a Wauwatosa police officer 2 years ago.

Jay’s family has filed a civil lawsuit with the City of Wauwatosa in his daughter’s name, through their attorney Jonathan Safran. Jaelyn Anderson is now 3 years old.

“He meant a lot to a lot of people so I'm glad that even though he's gone, that he has an impact on other people's lives,” said Natasha Sharie.