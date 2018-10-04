UPAF Allocates More Than $9 Million to Member Groups

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) states that it will allocate $9,045,000 to its many member groups. At UPAF’s fundraising campaign finale on Thursday, June 14, it was announced that a record $12,065,857 had been raised; but, when the arts fundraising organization closed its fiscal year at the end of August, that amount had actually reached $12,073,795.

“For more than half a century, UPAF has raised essential dollars to ensure that Southeastern Wisconsin retains its depth and breadth of performing arts,” says Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO. “Due to the generous and ongoing support of our donors, sponsors and volunteers, we are able to provide our member groups with the resources required to deliver entertainment excellence and arts education enrichment.” She adds that “the allocation process allows committee members to obtain more insight on each member group’s long-term strategy to ensure sustainability; one example is Skylight Music Theatre’s recent sale of the Broadway Theatre Center to a third party, which will deliver financial benefits in the coming years.”

Six UPAF “Cornerstone Groups”—First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Skylight Music Theatre—will receive about 86% of the dollars allocated. Other benefitting performing arts organizations include The Bel Canto Chorus, Danceworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Children’s Choir, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Next Act Theatre, Present Music and Renaissance Theaterworks.

According to Tillisch, several factors contributed to the success of UPAF’s 2018 campaign. These include workplace giving campaigns which raised $454,261 in new money (a 2.3% increase from 2017); Bright Minds—UPAF’s Arts Education grants program which hit an all-time high with 11 member groups receiving a total of $673,500 (up $73,500 from 2017); the continuation of the “Adopt an Artist” program that connects Milwaukee-area firms with local talent, which brought in $57,000 from 114 small-to-mid-sized companies; the “UPAF Connect” community outreach program; increased revenue from UPAF’s “Dancing on the Green” golf outing; and “Next Generation UPAF,” which raised $54,000 in new money and brought more than 120 new emerging leaders into the organization.