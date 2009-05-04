Update: MPS School Closure Information

MPS is providing a family-friendly guide to its swine-flu-related school closures, which now stand at 17. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Hmong.
The city health commissioner has just closed Hamilton High, the MPSs largest high school.
Remember: you can reduce your risk of infection by following some common-sense recommendations: wash your hands frequently; cough into your sleeve, not your hand; stay away from people who feel sick; and, if you do feel ill, contact your health care provider and stay away from people as much as you can.