Update: MPS School Closure Information

MPS is providing a family-friendly guide to its swine-flu-related school closures, which now stand at 17. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Hmong.

The city health commissioner has just closed Hamilton High, the MPSs largest high school.

Remember: you can reduce your risk of infection by following some common-sense recommendations: wash your hands frequently; cough into your sleeve, not your hand; stay away from people who feel sick; and, if you do feel ill, contact your health care provider and stay away from people as much as you can.