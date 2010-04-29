UWM Chancellor Santiago Faces Questions at Tonight’s Forum

Good for the UWM Education Rights Campaign.

Tonight, because of their sustained protest, UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago will participate in a forum to answer questions about the March 4 protest and arrests, the Master Plan and other hot topics.

The event will be held at 7 p.m., in the Wisconsin Room of the UWM Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), moderated by Milwaukee Ald. Nik Kovac. In addition to Santiago, the forum will include professors Marc Levine and Rachel Buff, Gilbert Johnson, and representatives of the Milwaukee Graduate Assistants Association and Students for a Democratic Society.

