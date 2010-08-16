UWM Chancellor Santiago To Resign

UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago announced he's leaving UWM effective Oct. 1 to become the CEO of the Hispanic College Fund, based in Washington, D.C.

Here's the official release:

University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Chancellor Santiago to resign effective Oct. 1

University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UWM) Chancellor Carlos E. Santiago plans to resign his position effective Oct. 1, 2010. He is slated to become the new chief executive officer for the Hispanic College Fund, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. Santiago joined UWM in July 2004 as its seventh chancellor.

“I am proud of the work we have done to help make UWM an engine for economic growth in our region and to set the stage for the next 30 years of university advancement,” said Santiago. “This region clearly wants UWM to succeed and has been very willing to work with us toward that goal.”

“Chancellor Santiago provided energizing leadership for UW–Milwaukee during a crucial period,” said UW System President Kevin Reilly. “During his watch, the campus made tremendous progress in helping to strengthen the economy of the city and all of Southeastern Wisconsin, which will yield great long-term benefits for the entire state.

“Rallying the support of business and community leaders, faculty, staff and students, Chancellor Santiago has helped transform the UWM campus,” Reilly continued. “Examples of that transformation include the new School of Freshwater Sciences, the Kenwood Integrated Research Complex, the School of Public Health downtown facility and the recently announced acquisition of the Columbia Saint Mary’s property. Along with efforts to create a new Engineering Campus, these steps will put UWM in a strong position to improve the quality of life in the Milwaukee region, boost economic growth and create new jobs, in the finest traditions of The Wisconsin Idea.”

Santiago emphasized UWM’s mission of building its research programs while maintaining the university’s commitment to provide access for all students. “It has been enormously satisfying to help move UWM forward while both keeping the doors open to a broad range of students and taking our research capacity to new levels,” said Santiago. “With continued investment, there will be the space, facilities and faculty to create an institution that will enter the upper echelon of urban research universities.

“It has been an honor to work with faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, and business, nonprofit and government leaders who share this vision. Milwaukee is an outstanding community and has been a wonderful place for my family and me. We are proud to have been part of it.”

Santiago added that he has spent 30 years in public higher education, the last 10 as a senior leader for major research universities. He came to UWM after serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University at Albany, State University of New York.

Founded in 1993, the Hispanic College Fund’s mission is to develop the next generation of Hispanic professionals. For 17 years, the Hispanic College Fund has provided educational, scholarship and mentoring programs to students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, establishing a career pipeline of talented and career-driven Hispanics. The Hispanic College Fund Board of Directors is expected to vote on Santiago becoming CEO before the end of August.

“The promise of the Hispanic College Fund today has many similarities to UWM six years ago,” said Santiago. “The HCF is focused, has a national reach and is pushing forward a unique emphasis on the entire education pipeline for Hispanic young people, from precollege to postgraduate students.”