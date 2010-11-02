×
Have you voted today?
Polls are open until 8 p.m., so you’ve still got lots of time.
To check your voter registration status, go here.
To find your polling place, go here.
To learn how to register to vote at the polls, go here:
Any person registering to vote on Election Day must provide an acceptable proof of residence documents as listed below.
ACCEPTABLE PROOF OF RESIDENCE DOCUMENTS: A proof of residence is a document used during the voter registration process to verify your name and address. Any document used as a proof of residence MUST include:
Your current and complete name
Your current and complete residential address
AND must be from one of the following proof of residence document types:
A current and valid Wisconsin driver’s license.
A current and valid Wisconsin identification card.
Any other official identification card or license issued by a Wisconsin governmental body or unit.
Any identification card issued by an employer in the normal course of business and bearing a photo of the card holder, but not including a business card.
A real estate tax bill or receipt for the current year or the year preceding the date of the election.
A university, college or technical institute identification or fee card (must include photo).
A gas, electric or telephone service statement (utility bill) for the period commencing not earlier than 90 days before Election Day.
Bank statement.
Paycheck.
A check or other document issued by a unit of government.
A residential lease which is effective for a period that includes Election Day (cannot be used as by first-time WI voters registering by mail).
To learn more about your voting rights, check out the ACLU of Wisconsin’s Voter Empowerment Card here.
And if you have a felony conviction, learn more about your voting rights here.
Remember: If you were convicted of a misdemeanor, you never lose your right to vote.