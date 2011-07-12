Is your state senator Alberta Darling?

Or one of the other five Republican senators that is up for recall?

Then you should get to your local polling place. And don't forget a valid photo ID (although you can still vote if you don't have it with you).

Today is the primary election for the recalls. Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch (D-Whitefish Bay) is facing a fake Democrat who is sponsored by the Republicans.

So if you are a Darling constituent, get to the polling place.

Not sure if you are? Or what to do?

Check out the Voter Public Access database for more information.