Is your state senator Alberta Darling?
Or one of the other five Republican senators that is up for recall?
Then you should get to your local polling place. And don't forget a valid photo ID (although you can still vote if you don't have it with you).
Today is the primary election for the recalls. Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch (D-Whitefish Bay) is facing a fake Democrat who is sponsored by the Republicans.
So if you are a Darling constituent, get to the polling place.
Not sure if you are? Or what to do?
Check out the Voter Public Access database for more information.