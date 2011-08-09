Do you live in one of the six Senate districts with a recall election today?

Then get out there and vote.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8, you will still be able to vote.

To check your registration status and polling place, go here.

Remember: Only some facets of the new voter ID law are now in effect. You will be asked to show a photo ID. But you do not need to show it to vote today. I've heard reports that there are homemade signs in some polling places stating that you need an ID to vote. Ignore these signs. You do not need a photo ID to vote today. Should I repeat that? You do not need a photo ID to vote today.

You will be asked to sign the poll book whether or not you present an ID.

You can register to vote at the polls today. Here's how to do it. The only rule change in effect today is that you need to have been a resident at your present location for at least 28 consecutive days (not 10 days).

You cannot vote if you have been convicted of a felony and you're still serving out your full sentence (“on paper”). If you've served all aspects of your sentence, you may vote. If you were convicted of a misdemeanor, you are still able to vote.

Here are fact sheets from the ACLU of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Now, get out there and vote!