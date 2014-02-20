Walker’s Campaign Called the Shots on BHD Demotion

The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem the fallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division.

One casualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral Health Complex. He was demoted in August 2010, amid news of violence at that facility.

In the newly released emails, it’s clear that Chianelli got rough treatment because Walker’s campaign wanted it that way.

Or, in the words of Walker’s campaign manager, Keith Gilkes, Chianelli was a “political casualty.”

At the time, Walker was still seeking the GOP nomination against Mark Neumann and his staff was frantically trying to distance Walker from the BHD scandal.

Some of the email trail…