Walker’s Koch-ed-Out Call

If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition).

Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleging to be David Koch. As in Koch Industries, owned by the billionaire ultra-conservative Koch brothers who have financed a network of libertarian-conservative think tanks and “grassroots” groups, including the tea party-spawning Americans for Prosperity.

It would be bad enough if Walker took 20 minutes out of his day to speak to David Koch. Because what, exactly, does Koch have to do with Wisconsin’s budget? (Hmmm…)

But it gets worse: the caller alleging to be David Koch was actually a blogger.

Walker got punked. Big time.

Here’s the rundown.

And excerpts from the call

Walker explained to “Koch” that he’s trying to trick the Democrats into coming back into the state for a “talk” that would actually allow the Senate to declare a quorum.

Joke’s on him, I guess.

So there you have it: Walker is more interesting in waging war on workers and furthering his career (didn’t he do that as Milwaukee County exec?) than actually crafting a sane state budget.

Walker thrives on attention so don’t expect this standoff to be resolved anytime soon. As long as he's featured on national talk shows and getting calls from "David Koch" he's going to keep this thing rolling.