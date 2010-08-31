Walker’s Latest Low Blow

Is Scott Walker clueless, cynical or desperate?

What's certain is that the Republican gubernatorial candidate (and absent Milwaukee County executive) continues to bait the clueless, cynical and desperate.

His latest low blow is to put on a pair of boxing gloves to challenge Tom Barrett.

Ummm… don’t know if you remember, but Barrett’s the one who sustained permanent injuries to his hand resulting from a beat-down after the State Fair last August. You know, the beat-down Barrett incurred when he intervened in a domestic dispute and tried to aid a grandmother and a baby.

Right. Don’t know if Walker remembers. But he’s an idiot nevertheless. Or his out-of-touch campaign aides are idiots. Or maybe they’re just insensitive. Maybe they can't come up with an idea ("Fighter"! With boxing gloves!) that's almost as clever as your typical junior high school student council campaign theme.

Or maybe Walker’s incredibly cynical. We’re in the final weeks of the primary season and Walker needs tons of free publicity (even when it makes his campaign look stupid and racist) and Walker’s opponent, Mark Neumann, is blanketing the airwaves with pretty positive, intelligent ads. Looks like Walker is scared and will make a cheap shot or two if it means extra name recognition.