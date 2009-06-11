Walker Who?

Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor.

Because according to a new poll by Daily Kos/Research 2000, Wisconsin voters have no idea who he is. A full 51% have no opinion of the perpetual candidate and constant Tweeter. Those who do know him seem to be Republicanalthough 41% of them say they have no opinion of him.

And even though Gov. Jim Doyle has a 43%/48% favorable/unfavorable rating, he still trounces Walker in a hypothetical match-up 48%-36%. Lieutenant Gov. Barbara Lawton, who is also a virtual unknown to Wisconsinites, beat Walker 44%-35%, too. Both Doyle and Lawton beat potential Republican challenger Mark Neumann by similar margins.

This shows that voters are rejecting old-school, conservative Republicans just because theyre Republican. Doesnt matter if they know them, doesnt matter if they know the Democratic candidate, doesnt matter that Doyle is viewed unfavorably: put an R behind youre name and youre unpopular.

And Walkers unknown, too, despite making headlines around the state for rejecting, then backtracking, then rejecting once again federal stimulus funds. His Harley ride around the stateremember, folks, that it isnt a campaign tour, which he already tried and Tweeted aboutis coming at a good time for Walker. Wonder how that happened? Hmmm .