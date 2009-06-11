Walker Who?

Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor.
Because according to a new poll by Daily Kos/Research 2000, Wisconsin voters have no idea who he is. A full 51% have no opinion of the perpetual candidate and constant Tweeter. Those who do know him seem to be Republicanalthough 41% of them say they have no opinion of him.
And even though Gov. Jim Doyle has a 43%/48% favorable/unfavorable rating, he still trounces Walker in a hypothetical match-up 48%-36%. Lieutenant Gov. Barbara Lawton, who is also a virtual unknown to Wisconsinites, beat Walker 44%-35%, too. Both Doyle and Lawton beat potential Republican challenger Mark Neumann by similar margins.
This shows that voters are rejecting old-school, conservative Republicans just because theyre Republican. Doesnt matter if they know them, doesnt matter if they know the Democratic candidate, doesnt matter that Doyle is viewed unfavorably: put an R behind youre name and youre unpopular.
And Walkers unknown, too, despite making headlines around the state for rejecting, then backtracking, then rejecting once again federal stimulus funds. His Harley ride around the stateremember, folks, that it isnt a campaign tour, which he already tried and Tweeted aboutis coming at a good time for Walker. Wonder how that happened? Hmmm .