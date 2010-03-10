Want Medical Marijuana? The Clock Is Ticking.

Let’s face it: if medical marijuana is going to be legalized in the state, it must be done now.

The Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act, a good, solid bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature. Gov. Doyle said he’d sign it if it’s delivered to him.

Now’s the time to fight for it, before the legislative session ends in a few weeks.

Who knows if Democrats will control both houses of the Legislature after this fall’s elections?

Who knows if a Democrat will be our next governor?

And who knows if a majority of Republicans will realize that medical marijuana is incredibly popular with their constituents (80% of Wisconsinites approve of it) and will greatly improve the health and quality of life of folks who have chronic or life-threatening pain or illnesses.

Medical marijuana activists are “swarming” the capitol for “Operation Floodgates.”

If you can’t make it to Madison, contact your legislator and urge him or her to support the Jacki Rickert Medical Marijuana Act.

And a statewide Day of Prayer for Compassion is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23.

It’s now or never, folks. Make your voice heard.