Waukesha Mayor Scrima: Yeah, We Do Need More Information About Water and Costs

New Waukesha Mayor Jeff Scrima isn’t backing down from his claim that Waukesha doesn’t need Lake Michigan water in the coming years.
The DNR has halted its review of Waukesha’s application for Lake Michigan water because so many questions were unanswered (or not addressed).
Scrima has refused to sign onto a letter to demonstrate unity among Waukesha decision-makers.
Instead, the mayor has sent a letter to DNR Secretary Matt Frank, explaining why he’s still holding out for a local source of water:
Here’s a choice excerpt:
Today’s JS article goes through the different in-basin options facing Waukesha, with Water Utility manager Dan Duchniak shooting down most of them as being too expensive.
However, we don’t really know the full costs of diverting water to Waukesha, so it’s sort of hard to compare them.
Cost can factor into the “reasonable supply” definition. But it won’t be the determining factor in approval of Waukesha’s application. Yes, costs need to be spelled out, as does the service area, which is sort of obscured in the application, if you ask me.
Here’s more from Jim Rowen at the Political Environment on the latest twists in the drama: the role of lobbyists and the town vs. city of Waukesha divide.
