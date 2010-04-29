Will Allen: Man of Influence

It’s amazing to think that so much has come out of the two-acre plot of urban farmland that is Growing Power.
In his description of Allen and Growing Power, Van Jones wrote:
The movement's aim is not just healthier people but a healthier planet. Food grown in cities is trucked shorter distances. Translation: more greenhouses in the 'hood equals less greenhouse gas in the air.
Just as important, farm projects grow communities and nourish hope. The best ones will produce more leaders like Allen, with his credo "Grow. Bloom. Thrive."