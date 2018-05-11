Winter Farmers Market on Agenda of County Board's Parks Committee

× Expand Mitchell Park Domes

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market’s ouster from the Mitchell Park “Domes” Annex, a county park facility, will be addressed at the next meeting of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors’ Parks, Energy & Environment Committee on Tuesday, May 15 at 1 p.m.

The following item is on the agenda: “From the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors requesting a written informational report from the Interim Director, Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture regarding the status of the Winter Farmers Market at the Domes Annex.”

The hearing will be in Room 201 of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, located at 901 N. 9th St. in Milwaukee.

Public comment is welcome at the Parks Committee meeting. Committee chairs typically allow each member of the public two minutes to share their views on an agenda item. As always, the Parks Committee meeting will be live streamed via the County Legislative Information Center (CLIC).

A recent Shepherd Express article delved into why Milwaukee County was booting the popular market hosted at the Domes complex for the past five years, after four years at State Fair Park. The next Shepherd will include an article about the market’s economic and community impacts.