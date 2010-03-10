Wisconsin’s Air Is the Dirtiest in the Country Today

×
We’re number one!
But it’s nothing to be proud of.
The Wisconsin DNR issued another air quality warning today, the fourth day in a row. Fifty-four of the state’s 72 counties are affected, including southeastern Wisconsin counties.
As Clean Wisconsin notes, “Wisconsin has the most unsafe air in the country today.”
Definitely nothing to be proud of.
The cause? The DNR says:
“The advisory is being issued because of persistent elevated levels of fine particles in the air. These fine particles come primarily from combustion sources, such as power plants, factories and other industrial sources, vehicle exhaust, and wood burning.”
The effect?
“The Air Quality Index is currently in or expected to soon be in the orange level, which is considered unhealthy for people in sensitive groups. People in those sensitive groups include those with heart or lung disease, asthma, older adults and children. When an orange advisory for particle pollution is issued, people in those groups are advised to reschedule or cut back on strenuous activities.
People with lung diseases such as asthma and bronchitis, and heart disease should pay attention to cardiac symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms like coughing, wheezing and discomfort when taking a breath, and consult with their physician if they have concerns or are experiencing symptoms. Fine particle pollution deposits itself deep into the lungs and cannot easily be exhaled. People who are at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high particle pollution exposure.”
"It is alarming that the frequency of these alerts is on the rise in Wisconsin," said Katie Nekola, energy program director for Clean Wisconsin, in a press statement. "Health officials are encouraging children, the elderly and those with lung disease and asthma to stay inside. Instead of restricting Wisconsin’s most vulnerable citizens, we should be cleaning up our air by taking the biggest pollutersold, dirty coal plantsoffline.”
Take care out there.