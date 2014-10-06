Wisconsin Wins in U.S. Supreme Court’s Historic Non-Decision on Same Sex Marriage

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear any cases on same-sex marriage this term. Oh to be a fly on the wall when this decision was made.

The good news? That leaves in place the lower court decision striking down Wisconsin’s reprehensible constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. So marriage equality is the law of the land in Wisconsin.

The bad news is that it leaves in place the patchwork system of laws governing marriage around the country. There are more states with marriage equality than without, so that’s a good thing. But how can couples have fundamental, constitutional rights in one state but not another?

I’m torn on this one.

I’m delighted that same sex couples can get married legally in Wisconsin and have their relationships fully recognized. It’s about time.

On the other hand, Wisconsin has such a strong case in favor of marriage equality that it would have been wonderful if it had been selected by the justices and used as the definitive case striking down these horribly bigoted laws prohibited same sex couples from getting married. So even though I disagreed with AG J.B. Van Hollen’s decisions to appeal the lower court rulings—and delaying the inevitable—his appeal could have been a major loser in front of the Supreme Court. One for the history books.

So it looks like marriage equality is back on in Wisconsin.

How soon will it take for Chris Abele to insert himself into all of the courthouse marriages that will shortly take place? Last time around, you couldn’t even fully focus on the happiness of the couples because that attention hog was photobombing all of the newlyweds’ pictures. Let’s hope he stays out of it this time.