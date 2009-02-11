Wish List for the State Budget, Part 1

There are still a whole lot of unknowns right now as Gov. Jim Doyle attempts to craft a state budget that will correct a $5.4 billion deficit and take advantage of some amount of federal stimulus funds.

Doyle is slated to give his budget address on Tuesday, Feb. 17. But were asking area legislators to weigh in on what they want to see in the next biennial budget.

State Sen. Jim Sullivan (D-Wauwatosa) said his biggest metro-Milwaukee budget priorities are getting the Zoo Interchange project off the ground and launching a UW-Milwaukee bioengineering campus on the Milwaukee County grounds. Angel investment tax credits are also high on his list.

Sullivan said the Zoo Interchange projectprovided theres no widening or lane expansion and preserves local assets such as Miller Park, the Story Hill neighborhood and the historic cemetery on the VA grounds--is necessary to modernize a critical transportation hub. Related to that is the UWM campus, which would spur short-term (construction) and long-term (biotech, engineering, academic) job creation.

It would also block the future development of big box retail stores on that land, Sullivan said.

The biggest challenge, though, is generating revenue. Today, Doyle announced $125 million in spending cuts, plus the addition of the hospital assessment fee (which could bring in $900 million of new federal revenue annually) and the closing of the Las Vegas loophole, which allows businesses to avoid paying taxes in Wisconsin.

Sullivan, prior to Doyles announcement, said nothing is off the table during revenue discussions. He said he hopes to avoid raising taxes in areas where businesses are vulnerablefor example, raising the real estate transfer fee or the gas tax.

But, he said, I havent sworn anything off.