WISTAX Watch: Debunking Wisconsin’s Tax Hell Myth

The folks at One Wisconsin Now have done it this time.

They’ve just launched WISTAX Watch, a new site cataloguing the ways the supposedly neutral think tank Wisconsin Taxpayer Alliance props up conservative, anti-tax policies and legislatorsyou know, the folks who like to denounce Wisconsin’s horrific tax climate so that conservative lawmakers can slash services and keep open corporate loopholes and tax breaks that benefit the rich.

There’s a ton of information to sift through on this site, but what really caught my eye was the make-up of Wisconsin Taxpayer Alliance’s board of directors and their contributions to candidates. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority93%goes to conservative or Republican candidates. Wonder why…

The site also debunks WISTAX’s dubious study conclusions, like Wisconsin’s tax rankings, how MPS spends too much money, and why corporate income taxes and inheritance taxes are so awful.

There’s a lot to look at so check it out.