Where in the World is Karl Rove?

Well, on Friday, good old turd blossom will be answering prosecutors questions about the firings of U.S. attorneys.

On Tuesday, Rove will be in Milwaukee, trashing working people and spreading misinformation about the Employee Free Choice Act (EFCA). Rove is the special guest of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), which is holding a closed meeting with Bushs failed advisor at the helm. WMC is part of the right wing's campaign against workers by claiming that labor-supported reforms are bad for labor.

Im sure the good folks of Milwaukee will have plenty to say about that. Ill keep you posted.