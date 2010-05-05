YOWZA: David Obey Won’t Run Again

×

Congressman Dave Obey is giving a press conference at noon central time. And despite he staff’s insistence that the longtime congressman will run for re-election in the fall, Politico is reporting that Obey will announce that he’ll retire.

UPDATE: I've spoken to some folks who confirm that he's retiring, and that his staff seemed surprised by the decision.

AND: It's official: He's "bone tired."

Gwen Moore's statement:

“History will show Congressman Obey as one of the best public servants Wisconsin has ever seen, and indeed, that our nation has ever seen."

Herb Kohl's reaction:

"Dave Obey is a great man and my good friend, and Wisconsin and our nation have been superbly well-served by his representation these many years. He worked tirelessly for our state and to defend the ideals he believes in deeply: peace, equality and opportunity. We will feel his absence more than I can describe. We applaud Dave for his commitment to public service and wish him the very best as he moves on to the next chapter of his life."

Russ Feingold's statement:

“I am deeply grateful for Congressman Obey’s decades of service to the state of Wisconsin and the nation. David Obey has been a strong defender of Wisconsin seniors and families, a tireless advocate for Wisconsin farmers and a staunch ally of Wisconsin veterans. His dedicated service to the people of Wisconsin will be greatly missed and I wish him and his wife, Joan, the very best.”

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Reince Priebus' press release:

“Dave Obey recognized that the political tides are against him because he and other Wisconsin Democrats haven’t been listening to voters and have repeatedly sided with Nancy Pelosi and liberal Washington leaders. Obey knows that running on a record of massive spending, federal debt, and a costly health care takeover would not have been popular with his constituents in November.



Democrats like Russ Feingold, Steve Kagen, and Ron Kind are no safer than Obey would have been. The simple fact of the matter is that Wisconsin Democrats are in trouble, and Dave Obey simply beat voters to the punch.”



Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Mike Tate's statement:

"Dave Obey is a humble man, but if he were any other, he would swell with pride during his drives around Wisconsin's north woods. That's because he sees rivers and streams no longer defiled by pollution. Because he took a stand. He sees young men and women at work in manufacturing jobs, instead of shuttered plants. Because he took a stand. He sees seniors getting prescription drugs and able to stay in their homes and not kicked to the streets. Because he took a stand. He sees young students in smaller classrooms with better-trained teachers. Because he took a stand.



“To read the roll of Dave Obey accomplishments would take up the better part of a day when we learn the news of his forthcoming retirement. It is enough to say that when Dave Obey came to the Congress four decades ago, he set out with a progressive agenda to reform the way Congress did business for the working families of the north woods. As we look back, we know now that it is not merely our 7th District and Wisconsin that has profited from Congressman Obey's leadership, it is our entire nation.



“Looking forward, we know that whoever seeks to fill the enormous shoes in the 7th District will have to account to voters who expect a Congressman on their side, and not on the side of the special interests. We guarantee that this seat will be won by the Democrat.



“The Republicans who would have Dave Obey's seat have been shabby in denigrating his long record of advocacy for the working man and woman. In fact, the leading candidate has joined with a criminal fundraiser and the very special interests that Dave Obey was sent to Washington to fight.



“Dave Obey raised the standard for all members of Congress when it came to being a true champion for his constituents. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will pay his legacy the highest tribute when we win his seat in November."













