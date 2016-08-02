Elect Marisabel Cabrera to the Assembly

Voters in Assembly District 9, which runs from the near South Side to I-94, have a rare chance to select a champion for their community. We are asking Democrats to support Marisabel Cabrera in the Aug. 9 primary election. No Republicans are running in this district.

Cabrera is an immigration attorney, serves on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission and has strong progressive values. She has a thorough understanding of the issues facing the community and would be a strong advocate for its residents. The near South Side needs and deserves a strong, smart and active leader as their state representative. We feel Cabrera is the best choice on Aug. 9 to take this district’s concerns seriously and champion its potential.

We also believe that Cabrera would be far more proactive in the Assembly than the incumbent, state Rep. Josh Zepnick, who has delivered next to nothing for his constituents during his almost 14 years in office. Perhaps that’s why Cabrera has won endorsements from the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, AFSCME Council 32, state Sen. Chris Larson, state Rep. Mandela Barnes, state Rep. Fred Kessler, Milwaukee Common Council members Nik Kovac and Chantia Lewis, and Milwaukee Public Schools Board Directors Larry Miller and Tatiana Joseph. These elected officials and organizations were surely pressured to support the incumbent, yet they are bucking the establishment and backing Cabrera, the challenger.

Marisabel Cabrera has a bright future in politics and we highly recommend her for Assembly District 9.