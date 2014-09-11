Animal Fairy Charities, Generations Against Bullying, Humane Animal Welfare Society and The Women’s Center of Waukesha

Nonprofit Animal Fairy Charities’ (AFC) co-founders Debra Lopez and Lori Charney wanted to raise awareness about the proven link between animal abuse, bullying and domestic violence. Lopez believes that music is one of the best ways to reach the masses and thus the pair created “Rock Be Their Voice,” a music festival focusing on educating the public about this link.

“We all need to work together to change these things, so I invited the nonprofits Generations Against Bullying (GABnow), Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) and The Women’s Center of Waukesha to work with us,” Lopez says. “We will each do a short presentation and share our common goal of creating a safer community via informing the public about animal abuse, bullying and domestic violence.”

AFC (animalfairycharities.org) raises and distributes funds for other animal nonprofit organizations and engages youth in compassion through positive interactions with animals; GABnow (gabnow.org) has created a unique educational and Peer Ambassador program for schools that takes a proactive approach to combating and preventing bullying; HAWS (hawspets.org) is an open admissions shelter that offers programs and services promoting responsible pet ownership and prevention of animal abuse and neglect in the community; and The Women’s Center of Waukesha (twcwaukesha.org) serves women and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse, offering free, comprehensive services including a 24-hour hotline, legal advocacy, transitional living and life skills programming.

“Rock Be Their Voice” will be held at the Milwaukee Athletic Club Grand Ballroom on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 3:30-11 p.m. with Daryl Stuermer of Genesis as headliner. Tickets are available online at rockbetheirvoice.com and proceeds will support a new AFC program that will focus on bringing communities together to proactively help prevent abuse, bullying and violence. For more information, contact Lopez at 262-989-0604 or info@animalfairycharities.org.