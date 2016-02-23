Bartolotta Restaurants’ Philanthropic Care-a-lotta and Volunteers

Care-a-lotta, the volunteer-driven charitable arm of Bartolotta Restaurant Group founded in 2009, gives back to Greater Milwaukee by supporting nonprofit organizations and community causes with in-kind gifts solely funded by Bartolotta restaurants. This month, Care-a-lotta announced its new initiative, Gal-a-lotta, which will provide a local nonprofit with an all-expenses-paid gala completely staffed by Bartolotta employees at the Grain Exchange in 2017. Jennifer Bartolotta, director of Care-a-lotta, says the goal of Gal-a-lotta is to “bring together the community in a highly collaborative effort with a night focused on fundraising and awareness.”

Organizations that wish to apply must be recognized as a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) located within the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) M7 designation and have hosted at least three galas in the past five years. The Gal-a-lotta application must be submitted online and can be found at bartolottas.com/care-a-lotta/gal-a-lotta-application. The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 29.

Care-a-lotta also gives back by donating $100 in Care-a-lotta certificates to 40 organizations and local groups for their silent auctions, benefits, events and more each month via a lottery system, and by donating equal to 10% or 15% of food and beverage costs for any nonprofit organizations that host a special event in the Bartolotta restaurants or catering facilities. Applications can be found online.

For more information about Gal-a-lotta, contact Cindi McLeod at cindimcleod@bartolottas.com or 414-935-5014. For more information about Care-a-lotta and other applications, visit bartolottas.com/care-a-lotta or contact Jennifer Bartolotta at jenniferb@bartolottas.com or 414-935-5011.