Blog of the Week: Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar

Mark Neumann filed papers today to run for governor in the Republican primary against [Milwaukee County Executive] Scott Walker and some businessman from Appleton.

Neumann would be the only former math teacher in the race.

One big question is whether Neumann opposes the state taking nearly $3.7 billion in federal stimulus funding like Scott Walker. Of course, if he does, then he opposes a lot of spending in the current budget. If does not agree with Walker, then he supports a lot of spending that Walker doesn’t. Neumann also suggests in his comments today that he, like Walker, opposes the $2.1 billion increase in revenues.

Now it doesn’t take a math teacher to figure out these two guys have $5.8 billion in cuts they will have to explain to voters. That’s $5.8 billion on top of the cuts that were already made.

That’s a lot of cuts, but they have plenty of time to let us all know what they are. Maybe the media will start asking them about the $2.1 billion to $5.8 billion in cuts they are both talking about.

Hero of the Week: Minister Pearlie Greer

The term “drive-by” seldom has positive connotations, but Minister Pearlie Greer is actively redefining the concept with her work in the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Greer’s “drive-bys” involve traversing the city, setting up a tent on a corner and distributing food and clothing to the most underprivileged in the community. Greer’s efforts fall under the auspices of Bishop Johnny Whitney of The Way and the Truth Ministries, 3717 W. Keefe Ave. Greer says her motivation is “to give back to the community, and to offer fellowship and food” to the needy. Readers wishing to help or donate can call the ministry at (414) 873-2810.

Jerk of the Week: MacIver Institute’s Fred Dooley

Even as Republicans scratch their heads over their party’s near-total disintegration and how to save the GOP, they seem to continue to engage in destructive actions. Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin quits her job, South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford “hikes the Appalachian Trail” with a woman not his wife, and now one of Wisconsin’s own posts a racist comment on his Twitter account. Fred Dooley, a failed Racine aldermanic candidate who blogs for the John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy, a “Wisconsin-based think tank that believes in free markets, individual freedom and responsible government,” recently posted this knee-slapper on his personal Twitter page: “Got my stimulus package in the mail today. It contained watermelon seeds, cornbread mix and ten coupons to KFC.” Dooley tried to excuse his actions by saying that he was under the influence of pain medication, but that does nothing to explain his muddied ramblings that regularly appear on the MacIver Institute’s Web site.