Blog of the Week:

Obama Encourages Workers Protesting Shutdown



President-elect Barack Obama gave encouragement Sunday to the members of United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of AmericaLocal 1110 who have occupied the Republic Windows & Doors factoryin Chicago to demand fair treatment from a company that shut downoperations after Bank of America denied the firm operating credit.



The260 union members have received support from members of Congress, laborleaders and the religious community in Chicago. All have argued thatBank of Americathebeneficiary of a $25 billion federal bailoutneeds to do more to helpfactories remain open and to [ensure] that workers are not victimized.



Butthe message from Obama, a Chicagoan with deep roots in the community’slabor and activist communities, was the most remarkable signal thatthis protest is becoming a symbol of a broader struggle for economicfairness.



For the first time in the better part of 70 years,workers who are taking direct action to defend their economic rightsare getting a measure of encouragement from a president who mightactually “get it.”

Hero of the Week: Neil Willenson

Youreally can’t keep a good man down. Lifelong activist Neil Willenson, ofGrafton, lost a 1988 bid for a seat in the state Assembly as a seniorat Homestead High School. Shrugging off the defeat, Willenson, alreadyan advocate for the homeless and hungry, went on to found CampHeartland, a refuge for children living with HIV. The parentorganization One Heartland has raised more than $40 million to supportsick children, and has inspired similar groups worldwide. Willenson, recognized in the December 2008 GQ “Menof the Year” issue, is also co-founder (with Grafton’s Jim Kacmarcik)of “Hometown Heroes,” which recently came to the aid of a local familydealing with illness and is staging a drive to collect 10,000 toys forneedy children. Those wishing to help should call 272-1118 or visit www.oneheartland.org.

Jerk of the Week: Congressman Paul Ryan

Weare currently in the worst economic downturn since perhaps the GreatDepression, and Congressman Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, doesn’t seem toget it. What virtually every economist in the world understands is thatit was massive government spendingour entry into World War IIthatfinally got us out of the Great Depression. If the United Statesand the world’s other major economies move swiftly and dramaticallywith large deficit spending, we can avoid anything even close to adepression. In order to stave off an even more seriouseconomic decline, we need large, direct governmental expenditures, suchas the proposed massive rebuilding of our infrastructure.Unfortunately, Paul Ryan would rather cling to a discredited,simplistic economic ideology than practical solutions to reverse thisdownturn. He opposes direct governmental expenditures in favor ofindirect tax cuts and less federal involvement. Even the conservativeeconomist Alan Greenspan has admitted that this unfettered free-marketapproach has failed. When will Congressman Ryan put aside his failedideology and do what is right for the economy?

Remember to Shop Locally



Photo of the Week: "Terribly Attractive" by Scott Lucey