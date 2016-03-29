Chix 4 a Cause Volunteers and Supporters

Jillian Clark founded the West Bend-based nonprofit Chix 4 a Cause after three of her close friends and her grandmother were diagnosed with cancer in 2004. Chix, which stands for “Cancer Has Its eXtras,” lends a hand by doing something extra to help make a difference in the lives of people who are fighting cancer. The organization provides Gifts of Love, available to people of all ages and genders in southeastern Wisconsin battling any type of cancer, which are one-time gifts unique to each individual’s needs valued up to $1,500 that range from a weekend getaway and grocery gift cards to taxi rides and mortgage/rent payments. Since 2005, with the help of many dedicated volunteers and support from local businesses, Chix 4 a Cause has provided more than $160,000 in Gifts of Love.

“Everyone’s been touched by cancer in one way or another,” says Clark. “It’s a physically and emotionally debilitating disease that often causes people to isolate from family, friends and the community. We at Chix 4 a Cause want cancer patients to know we care about and support them during their battle. Whether it’s emotional or financial assistance, we’re here to fill cancer patients’ needs.”

The City of West Bend has officially proclaimed April as “Cancer’s Not Fooling Around and Neither Are We” month and in support of this, Clark is challenging community members of southeast Wisconsin to temporarily color their hair lavender—the color for all cancers—in support of cancer patients. “I want the entire community involved in showing support for cancer patients by temporarily dying or streaking their hair purple or adding a purple hair extension. You can then post a picture or video on a special Facebook page we’re setting up and/or make a financial contribution to benefit Chix 4 a Cause’s Gifts of Love program. We want cancer patients to know they don’t have to fight their disease alone. They have an entire community behind them,” says Clark. The Purple Hair Challenge begins April 1 and runs through the end of the month.

Financial contributions for the Gifts of Love program are encouraged and can be made online at chix4acause.org. For more information about the Purple Hair Challenge, volunteering and other upcoming fundraising events, call 262-308-2894 or visit facebook.com/chix4acause.