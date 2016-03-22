Cinderella Project MKE Volunteers and Supporters

The nonprofit Cinderella Project MKE was founded by Lisette Gadzuric and NBA veteran center Dan Gadzuric about five years ago under The Gadzuric Foundation, which strives to foster self-esteem and eliminate negative barriers affecting youth and their families. Cinderella Project MKE collects and provides free prom dresses to deserving girls throughout Milwaukee and in surrounding areas. In addition, the project incorporates mentoring and workshops on varying topics, such as hygiene, self-esteem, relationships, fitness and etiquette. To date, the project has served more than 600 youth and continues to increase its reach with the help of volunteers and donation-drive partners.

Area residents are encouraged to donate used, cleaned prom dresses for the cause. Donation drop-off locations include Bayshore Town Center’s Charming Charlie (516 W. Silver Spring Drive, Glendale), which will collect donated prom dresses through April 20, and Luci Boutique (706 N. Milwaukee St.). In addition, Cinderella Project MKE is the beneficiary of Energy 106.9’s “Gown Town” prom dress drive, for which the next collection will take place Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Robert Haack Diamonds in Glendale (6969 N. Port Washington Road). For each dress donated, givers receive an entry to win a pair of tickets to see Justin Bieber at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on Friday, April 22. For more information, visit energy1069.com/gown-town.

To receive a free prom dress, young women must complete an application that consists of a short essay on why they are deserving of the dress. For registration materials or additional info, visit goo.gl/forms/110QY8ycrQ, call 414-698-0007 or email cinderellaprojectmke@gmail.com. The prom dress giveaway will be held Saturday, April 16, with location to be announced.

Cinderella Project MKE is seeking monetary donations to help cover dry cleaning costs, purchasing of additional dresses and event fees, and is always looking for businesses willing to donate their services, such as hair, makeup and nail salons, seamstresses and limo companies. Restaurant vouchers and small gifts cards for participants are also appreciated. Those interested in volunteering can register at goo.gl/forms/xsg9a7f5GR. For more information, visit facebook.com/cinderellaprojectmke.