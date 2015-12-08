City of Milwaukee’s Holiday Drive Supporting Service Men and Women

The City of Milwaukee’s Ninth Annual Holiday Drive is underway and this year donations benefit returning soldiers and their families with the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) and Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. The City of Milwaukee began the Holiday Drive in 2007 as a way to share its gratitude with Wisconsin troops stationed overseas. City of Milwaukee employees, community partners, businesses and residents have collected thousands of toiletries, snacks, goodies and more each year to help bring holiday cheer to those who have sacrificed for our country. In 2013, the program shifted its focus to returning veterans.

“It is our goal [this year] to collect basic household items to supplement MHVI’s home starter kits and to support patients at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center while they receive the care they need,” says Mayor Tom Barrett. “Milwaukeeans have made the annual Holiday Drive a success these past eight years and I hope to have your support and enthusiasm again this year.”

Donations of items as well as financial contributions are being accepted for the Holiday Drive until Dec. 18. Donation bins are located throughout Milwaukee County, including City Hall (200 E. Wells St.) and the Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.). Needed donations (must be new) include blankets, bath towels, chess sets, notepads, toothbrushes and toothpaste, headphones, universal phone chargers, granola bars, playing cards and seasonal decorations.

For a complete list of items and donation drop-off sites or to make a financial contribution, visit milwaukee.gov/veteransdrive. For more information, call 414-286-2200 or email mayor@milwaukee.gov.